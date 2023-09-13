Confident Lukus ready to shoulder a bigger load

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Jeadyn Lukus is finally healthy, and with that health comes confidence. And with confidence comes more playing time. Lukus has emerged as a viable third cornerback on the Clemson defense, spelling both Nate Wiggins and Sheridan Jones. He was credited with a PBU (pass broken up) in Saturday’s win over Charleston Southern when he lowered the boom on a Bucs receiver. The ball popped in the air and was cradled by Wade Woodaz, who returned the interception for a touchdown. Jeadyn Lukus/Wade Woodaz pic.twitter.com/FLzd97stUf — Seldom Used Reserve (@seldomusedres) September 13, 2023 “Yeah, I'd definitely say I took a big leap in confidence from my freshman year,” Lukus told TigerNet Tuesday. “I feel like I'm more comfortable with the playbook, and now that I've been put in that situation on the island, I feel a lot more comfortable than I did last year. I'd say that's the biggest thing -- it's just confidence and getting the playbook.” Head coach Dabo Swinney agrees. "Total transformation. He had no confidence last year. He didn't practice with confidence,” Swinney said. “He was injured and had to have surgery. For whatever reason he didn't believe in himself like he needed to. He just wouldn't quite cut it loose and practice the way he needed to. But that's football. These kids, the light comes on for them in different stages. He has had a different look in his eye since the spring. He's had a different mindset to him. “He has come into his own. He believes he can become a great player. He's buying into that and he's buying into doing what it takes to be a great player. He's an incredibly gifted kid. He's long, physical and has excellent ball skills. He has positioned himself to be right there in the mix." Lukus has dealt with injuries to both shoulders. “I had a labrum tear on my right when I first came in in the spring last year. And then I want to say I tore this one (the left) in September of last year, and I just played on it,” Lukus said. “And then we had it fixed after midway through spring ball, I want to say, this past spring. So one on each side.” Now, he finally feels healthy enough to play. “God willing, knock on wood. I'm feeling great, feeling healthy, so I'm just thankful for that,” he said, adding that he can’t wait to finally play without shoulder braces. “I mean, if you don't have those things (freedom in his arms)... Oh, my gosh. Me and Pat (the trainer) have that all the time. I hate having that brace on. Obviously, you got to have it on just to make sure it doesn't go into the position that it's not supposed to. But yeah, I can't wait till I get it off. Next year, I think, is my first season where I don't have to have any shoulder braces of any type. So yeah. Yeah, this season will be the last one. Knock on wood.” Lukus started the season opener at Duke, which gave him yet another shot of confidence. “I remember I was thinking, should I tell my parents or not? I was like, no, I just want them to be surprised when they see me walk out there,” he said. “So yeah, it was definitely a great moment for me. I was very excited. And again, another shot of confidence going into the season again.”

