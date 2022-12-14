Clemson's starting QB says his key to success is being the best Cade Klubnik

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik has been compared to a lot of quarterbacks past and present, but all he needs to be to be successful is Cade Klubnik.

The talented freshman came off the bench to lead Clemson to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game in early December. Klubnik completed 20-of-24 passes in that contest, a season-high on both counts after attempting just 22 passes during 12 regular season games. His high for attempts was six, and that was in the season opener against Georgia Tech.

Since that game ended, Klubnik has been anointed as the starter in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee and he’s watched former starter DJ Uiagalelei transfer out of the program. Another quarterback, Billy Wiles, is also leaving the program.

Klubnik walked into bowl practice knowing he was the starter and that all eyes were on him.

"This week has kind of, I guess, made me realize I just need to settle in a little bit," Klubnik said after Wednesday’s practice. "But it's been fun, it's been awesome. Just really a dream come true, and I'm just super excited about this team. I think we got a real shot going into this game."

Head coach Dabo Swinney has compared Klubnik to former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, but Klubnik knows he can’t try to play like anyone else or live up to the expectations of anyone else.

"I'm just trying to be me," Klubnik said. "I'm not trying to change anything. I'm just trying to be the guy that I was when I first got here on the first day. And I think if I just keep on doing that, we'll do alright."

Klubnik said it makes his job easier – and less stressful – knowing he has playmakers around him.

"Just taking it one play at a time, cancel out the distractions, just focusing on each play one at a time," Klubnik said. "Really just trusting the guys around me to make plays. We have the best players in the nation from the receivers and offensive line, and we definitely have the two best running backs in the country, without a doubt. So, for those guys to have my back, it's so nice."

As the Tigers head into the Orange Bowl, Klubnik knows he’s at the helm of a group that cares about each other.

"So thankful for all these guys," Klubnik said. "I feel like this is a really tight group. I know it's my first year playing college football, but I don't think there are other programs like this as close as this group is. There's not a guy that doesn't get along with anybody else...We really are just one tight-knit group."