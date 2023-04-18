Clemson freshmen impress both coaches and players with spring work

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson coaches and players have raved all spring about the midyear enrollees, and that talented group was on display for all to see during Saturday’s spring game. Defensive tackle Peter Woods tallied seven tackles and a blocked kick and Khalil Barnes’ pick-six turned out to be the winning points in the White’s 20-13 decision over the Orange. But it wasn’t just Barnes and Woods – all of the midyears have had their moments this spring. “Yeah, I mean those guys … It’s a really good class,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “Again, TJ Parker, (Vic) Burley, you saw Stephiylan (Green) and Peter, those guys, all four have been really good additions. And they’ve also really benefited. I mean, there’s no Ruke (Orhorhoro). There’s no Payton Page. (DeMonte) Capehart had to miss some. Tré Williams is out. Every one of those guys I just mentioned is going to play on Sunday one day, every one of them. And so they’ve been out, and so it’s really allowed those guys to kind of speed their process up. So that’s been a real plus for them, and they took full advantage of it. And that’s what you want to see guys do.” Swinney then took a moment to remind everyone that there are players from last year’s class who also made an impact along with the freshmen. “A guy like Kylon Griffin, who we were able to redshirt … TJ Dudley. I mean we’ve just got a good one,” Swinney said. “Collin Sadler, a guy that was able to redshirt. Those guys are making a jump. But those mid-years have been exceptional. Noble (Johnson), it’s been moving really fast for him, but he’s gotten better and better and better. And this was huge for him, to get out here in this environment and just realize, okay, it’s still just football, and just a couple mistakes, but he made some strides. “And (midyear enrollee) Harris Sewell, what he’s been all spring camp has been awesome. I mean, we just keep going. I mean all of those guys, I’m not disappointed with anybody. Josh Sapp … a guy we were able to redshirt, who’s really going to help our team. So it’s really across the board. I think last year’s class that we signed, the Klubnik class, and this class that just came in here, this is top to bottom, I think two real complete groups. So I’m excited about what we’ve got a chance to do with them.” Junior safety Andrew Mukuba said Barnes made an early impression on the upperclassmen. “He’s been balling this whole spring,” Mukuba said. “He came in focused and locked in. He knew what he wanted to do, and this whole spring, he’s just been getting better and better. I’ve seen it. He’s a guy that’s not afraid to ask questions and not afraid to learn.” Linebacker Barrett Carter agreed that this particular group of youngsters is impressive. “I think it just ties back to how they prepare every day,” Carter said. “It’s really cool to see how their work paid off over the spring. I’m excited to see how they build off of this into the summer and into the season.”

