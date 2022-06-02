Clemson Day 2 camp notes and observations

TigerNet Staff

Day 2 of Dabo Swinney Camp in the sweltering heat featured a lot more skill players than Wednesday.

2024 Pinson (Al.) 4-star QB Kamari McClellan worked out this morning with Coach Streeter. McClellan throws a pretty ball and is very accurate.

2026 Carrollton (Ga.) QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis stole the show today. There's a lot to like when you watch Lewis throw the ball. Lewis is coached by former Cartersville head coach Joey King who coached Trevor Lawrence.

2024 Philadelphia 4-star CB Omillio Agard worked out this morning with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Agard picked up a Clemson offer this afternoon and that was a no-brainer.

2024 Alabaster (Al.) 4-Star CB A'mon Lane also worked out this morning. No offer was extended yet but he has the tools to be a Power 5 corner.

Newly offered 2024 4-star CB Tavoy Feagin was on campus this morning as well. He is another elite corner being recruited by Coach Reed.

2025 WR and relative of Sammy Watkins, Winston Watkins, worked out with Coach Grisham this morning. Watkins had the highest of upside of the receivers who worked out this morning.

An IMG teammate of Watkins, 2024 ATH Brandon Winton, was also on campus today.

2024 Greenville (SC) 4-star WR Mazeo Bennett also worked out this morning. He continues to improve from the last time we saw him. No offer was extended as of yet.

2023 Rockwell (Tx.) 4-star WR Noble Johnson was offered this evening. This puts Clemson in the mix for Johnson.

2023 3-star WR Davion Dozier worked out this morning as well. Dozier is a teammate of Lane. Dozier was the biggest of the receivers this morning and showed a lot leaping ability.

2023 Columbia 3-star WR Zion Agnew worked out this morning. He showed his speed in drills with Coach Grisham.

Clemson offered the nation's No. 1 safety today as well, 2024 Lilburn (Ga.) 4-star Mike Matthews.

The No. 1 player in South Carolina for 2024 was offered today as well in OL Josiah Thompson.

2023 Powdersville 3-star safety Thomas Williams also worked out this morning.

The Clemson staff will now transition to a huge weekend of official visitors starting Friday.

