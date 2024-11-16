Bigger stage no sweat for freshman Clemson defender

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Freshmen have played a critical role in No. 20 Clemson’s season thus far. True freshman cornerback Ashton Hampton is no exception to that. Hampton got his second career interception in the Tigers’ 24-14 win over Virginia Tech in a highlight that was No. 3 on the SportsCenter Top 10. “I stuck my left hand out there trying to get a pass breakup. But, (I) just grabbed and stuck to my hand. I just squeezed. I just brought it in with my left hand, and I brought it to my chest,” Hampton said. “Been making plays since high school. It ain’t really nothing, just on a bigger stage. So, that’s all it is.” Hampton has appeared in all nine games for Clemson this season. Perhaps his best performance was against NC State when he recorded 0.5 tackles for loss, defended his first pass in college, his first interception and his first defensive touchdown as he returned that pick 53 yards for the score. His pick against the Hokies finally got him more national exposure, something he feels he deserves with all of the work he has put in. “I felt great (because) I feel like the past couple weeks in practice, I’ve been working hard. I’ve been making sure I do better (with) my technique, making sure I’m increasing my effort,” Hampton said. “I just feel like at the end of the day, my hard work is starting to pay off and starting to get recognized a little bit, and I’m happy about that, and the coach is starting to trust me more and put me in a good position to show off my talents.”

Another important game for Hampton was the Florida State game at the beginning of October. He registered three tackles and a defended pass. But what stood out more was being back home in Tallahassee, where some of his former high school teammates were able to watch him play.

“It was pretty cool to see some of my friends in the stands, some of my younger teammates from high school,” Hampton said. “It was pretty nice to see everybody and be able to play in the atmosphere.”

Some freshmen take different approaches to when to arrive in the summer. Hampton opted to come in August, putting him behind other rookies. When you have leaders in the locker room like the Tigers do with players like sophomore cornerback back Avieon Terrell and junior cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, that is not as much of a problem. Hampton said Terrell and Lukus have been mentors to him since he arrived on campus.

“(Terrell) was teaching me the plays and Jeadyn (Lukus) being the older guy, he’s always there for me anytime I need something,” Hampton said. “If I have a question, I’m (going to) ask him or (Terrell), and they’re always going to help me with open arms regardless of anything.”

Terrell has been an important staple in the secondary this season. He leads the team in pass breakups (nine) and is fourth in tackles (39). Terrell has also registered two tackles for loss. He will need to perform like he has all season when the Tigers play against Pittsburgh this coming Saturday (noon/ESPN). While they do not have one elite receiver that stands out, junior running back, Desmond Reid is a dual threat running back who is active in the pass game and run game for the Panthers.

