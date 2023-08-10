Big Georgia offensive tackle still hearing from the Tigers

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of Georgia’s top offensive tackles is still hearing from Clemson, but the Tigers have yet to offer. Favour Edwin (6-8, 290) is a 3-star 2024 prospect out of McDonough (GA) Eagles Landing Christian Academy that is about to play his first full season of football. The native of Nigeria is transitioning from basketball. Last season he only practiced, he did not play in games, so recruiters will be anxious to see what he looks like when the lights are on. Nine programs have offered, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin had Edwin in camp in June and liked him enough to begin a recruiting relationship. But he’s not yet taken that next step with an offer to him. “I’ve been hearing a lot from the (Clemson) coaches, especially from the offensive line coach,” Edwin said. “He’s been checking up on me regularly. Clemson is one of those schools, you can’t deny that. Regardless of who you are a fan of, Clemson is Clemson. As a recruit, when a school like Clemson comes to you, it’s just like Alabama or Georgia. They are up there with them. You’ve got to look at them. You’ve got to listen to what Clemson has to say. When Clemson comes knocking, I’m definitely going to take a look at it.” Edwin has unofficially visited Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State. He has not taken any official visits but plans to do so this fall. Alabama is a definite for one of those visits. A Clemson offer would lead to one with the Tigers as well. “I have like nine offers now and I have like four, five, six places I’m thinking of, so definitely Clemson is going to be up there for sure,” Edwin said. “I’m just not going to worry about that for now, I’m just going to focus on the season. But when it comes to Clemson, I’m definitely going to give them one for sure.” Edwin will be an early graduate, so he’s looking at late October to November for a decision timeline at this point.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest