Where Tigers are projected after NFL draft trade shake-up

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL draft first and second rounds saw some shakeups as the Carolina Panthers moved to the No. 1 spot last week. How could that affect Clemson's crop of top prospects?

ESPN's Todd McShay updated his projections and he has two Tiger defenders going into the 20s, with Myles Murphy to Seattle at No. 20 overall and Bryan Bresee to New Orleans at No. 29 overall.

"Yes, the Seahawks already landed Texas Tech's Wilson earlier in this mock, but adding to this defensive line is the team's biggest need now that Geno Smith is headed back to Seattle as QB1. GM John Schneider has to get that unit right, and this could end up a steal. Murphy has power, burst and bend off the edge, and he comes with some versatility. Over the past two seasons, Murphy had 14 sacks, 63 pressures and 23 tackles for loss. So why the slide? There were a few too many times late in the season that he disappeared and didn't have the same impact for the Tigers. He didn't have any sacks over the final four games," McShay said. "Bresee is coming off a tough season -- he recorded just 3.5 sacks and dealt with a kidney infection and the death of his sister -- but we can see the talent on the tape. At 6-6 and 298 pounds, he displays great upper-body strength and quick hands. I like the fit as a run-plugger in the middle of the Saints' defense, replacing free agent David Onyemata. The Saints' run D gave up 4.5 yards per carry last season, which ranked 20th."

USA TODAY is higher on Murphy and has him going early, at No. 8, to Atlanta.

"The Falcons always seemed to be more of an interested observer than an active participant in the jockeying for the draft's top quarterbacks, so the Panthers-Bears trade likely further confirmed that Desmond Ridder is in the saddle as the starter for 2023. One notable benefit of the deal: The more passers taken up high, the better position Atlanta is in to load up its defense. In this case, Murphy gives the group a hard-charging edge presence who should be stout against the run while developing his pass-rush plan," said the outlet's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz.

Bresee is pegged for a No. 24 selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"At the combine, Bresee flashed the power and explosiveness that made the former No. 1 overall recruit such a tantalizing talent at Clemson before a torn ACL derailed his 2021 campaign. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is known for being undeterred by injuries, and it might be hard for him to pass up a tone-setting defensive lineman who can punish offenses that don't double-team him," said USA TODAY.

Pro Football Network did a new seven-round mock draft and has five total Tigers going, led by Murphy at No. 5 overall to Seattle.

"Sitting quietly at No. 5, Seattle grabs the second-most refined pass rusher of this class in Myles Murphy. There are instinctual pass rushers, powerful pass rushers, and then there’s Murphy, who is both. He looked like an NFL EDGE during his entire career at Clemson and should fit right in as a three-down lineman as early as Day 1," said PFN's Cam Mellor.

Other first-round projections are Bresee to New England (No. 14 overall) and Simpson to Minnesota (No. 23).

"The Vikings need some help on defense, most notably at linebacker and in coverage. Fortunately for them, Trenton Simpson is available, and he’s the best coverage linebacker in this class. Simpson can blitz, stop the run, drop in coverage, and play at all three levels at an elite level," said Mellor.

Later round Clemson predicted picks are Jordan McFadden in the fourth round (Kansas City, pick 122) and KJ Henry in the fifth round (also Kansas City, pick 166).