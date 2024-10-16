CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney is second in FBS football with an $11.1 million salary this year.
Where Dabo Swinney ranks among college football's highest-paid coaches
2024 Oct 16

USA TODAY released its annual head coaches salaries database, where again Dabo Swinney is among the national leaders.

Swinney ranks second only to Georgia's Kirby Smart, where the Tigers head coach is slated to make $11.1 million this year.

He has received $175,000 in bonuses, and there is a maximum of $1.5 million in bonuses available.

Smart clears Swinney by over two million at $13.3 million, and he has a whopping $118,083,333 school buyout compared to Swinney's $60 million one.

The next-highest ACC coach is FSU's Mike Norvell at $10 million, with a $63.8 million buyout amid a disappointing season.

Rival South Carolina is paying Shane Beamer $6.4 million and has a $13.8 million buyout on him.

The list includes all public schools plus some private institutions, for a total of 125 of the 134 FBS coaches ranked.

Top 5 coach salaries (USA TODAY)

1. Georgia's Kirby Smart - $13.3M

2. Clemson's Dabo Swinney - $11.1M

3. Texas' Steve Sarkisian - $10.6M

4. USC's Lincoln Riley - $10.04M

5. Ohio State's Ryan Day - $10.02M

