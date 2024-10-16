Where Dabo Swinney ranks among college football's highest-paid coaches

Swinney ranks second only to Georgia's Kirby Smart, where the Tigers head coach is slated to make $11.1 million this year.

He has received $175,000 in bonuses, and there is a maximum of $1.5 million in bonuses available.

Smart clears Swinney by over two million at $13.3 million, and he has a whopping $118,083,333 school buyout compared to Swinney's $60 million one.

The next-highest ACC coach is FSU's Mike Norvell at $10 million, with a $63.8 million buyout amid a disappointing season.

Rival South Carolina is paying Shane Beamer $6.4 million and has a $13.8 million buyout on him.

The list includes all public schools plus some private institutions, for a total of 125 of the 134 FBS coaches ranked.

Top 5 coach salaries (USA TODAY)

1. Georgia's Kirby Smart - $13.3M

2. Clemson's Dabo Swinney - $11.1M

3. Texas' Steve Sarkisian - $10.6M

4. USC's Lincoln Riley - $10.04M

5. Ohio State's Ryan Day - $10.02M