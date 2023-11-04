CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Venables, Stallings, Lawrence, many others congratulate Swinney on Clemson all-time record

2023 Nov 4

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is the winningest Clemson head coach in football history after Saturday's 31-23 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

Several former Clemson and current players, coaches, and his sons congratulated him on his 166th win in the following heartfelt video:

