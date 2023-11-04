WATCH: Venables, Stallings, Lawrence, many others congratulate Swinney on Clemson all-time record

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is the winningest Clemson head coach in football history after Saturday's 31-23 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Several former Clemson and current players, coaches, and his sons congratulated him on his 166th win in the following heartfelt video: You said to believe, so that's what we did. #ALLIN, always 🐅 pic.twitter.com/W5p89g5dns — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2023 The moment Dabo Swinney became the All-Time Winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7t0Ro0a7IS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2023 A moment we’ll always remember! 🧡



Congratulations, Coach Swinney, on becoming the all-time winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history! pic.twitter.com/5EqollPMr0 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) November 4, 2023

