|
WATCH: Venables, Stallings, Lawrence, many others congratulate Swinney on Clemson all-time record
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney is the winningest Clemson head coach in football history after Saturday's 31-23 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
Several former Clemson and current players, coaches, and his sons congratulated him on his 166th win in the following heartfelt video: You said to believe, so that's what we did. #ALLIN, always 🐅 pic.twitter.com/W5p89g5dns The moment Dabo Swinney became the All-Time Winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7t0Ro0a7IS A moment we’ll always remember! 🧡
Congratulations, Coach Swinney, on becoming the all-time winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history! pic.twitter.com/5EqollPMr0
Several former Clemson and current players, coaches, and his sons congratulated him on his 166th win in the following heartfelt video:
You said to believe, so that's what we did. #ALLIN, always 🐅 pic.twitter.com/W5p89g5dns— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2023
The moment Dabo Swinney became the All-Time Winningest Head Coach in Clemson Football history 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7t0Ro0a7IS— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2023
A moment we’ll always remember! 🧡
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now