WATCH: Seminole players celebrate by taking sod from Death Valley

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 23 16:09

Florida State snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson as they won 31-24 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

It was also the team's first-ever road win in overtime in school history.

It was only the second overtime game between the Tigers and Seminoles in series history, joining Florida State’s 23-17 victory in 2014.

After the win, the team celebrated with each other on the field and took a keepsake of some sod from the field at Death Valley.

Check it out below:

The Seminoles celebrated in the locker room too:

