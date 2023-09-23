|
WATCH: Seminole players celebrate by taking sod from Death Valley
Florida State snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson as they won 31-24 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
It was also the team's first-ever road win in overtime in school history. It was only the second overtime game between the Tigers and Seminoles in series history, joining Florida State’s 23-17 victory in 2014. After the win, the team celebrated with each other on the field and took a keepsake of some sod from the field at Death Valley. Check it out below: Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman cut Clemson’s sod. #Noles pic.twitter.com/2RSEZomqDa The Seminoles celebrated in the locker room too: Awesome moment here as the team celebrates the win over Clemson with former ‘Nole and longtime #FSU assistant Odell Haggins pic.twitter.com/PwnvSOz0hL Rock. Broken.#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/qeXO8wCBu9
After the win, the team celebrated with each other on the field and took a keepsake of some sod from the field at Death Valley.
Check it out below:
Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman cut Clemson’s sod. #Noles pic.twitter.com/2RSEZomqDa— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 23, 2023
The Seminoles celebrated in the locker room too:
Awesome moment here as the team celebrates the win over Clemson with former ‘Nole and longtime #FSU assistant Odell Haggins pic.twitter.com/PwnvSOz0hL— Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) September 23, 2023
Rock. Broken.#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/qeXO8wCBu9— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 23, 2023
