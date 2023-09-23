WATCH: Seminole players celebrate by taking sod from Death Valley

It was also the team's first-ever road win in overtime in school history.

It was only the second overtime game between the Tigers and Seminoles in series history, joining Florida State’s 23-17 victory in 2014.

After the win, the team celebrated with each other on the field and took a keepsake of some sod from the field at Death Valley.

Check it out below:

Jordan Travis and Keon Coleman cut Clemson’s sod. #Noles pic.twitter.com/2RSEZomqDa — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 23, 2023

The Seminoles celebrated in the locker room too: