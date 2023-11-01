WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice update ahead of Notre Dame

- Swinney says that Will Shipley (concussion protocol) has made progress, but he is still day-to-day and Swinney says that he still needs to be cleared by medical advisors.

- He said that he is encouraged by what he's seen of Peter Woods in practice this week, after missing the game at NC State.

- Swinney says freshman running back Jay Haynes has practiced this week (ankle) after not traveling to the last two games.

