Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said that Will Shipley still need to be cleared after going into concussion protocol.
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's post-practice update ahead of Notre Dame
2023 Nov 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the latest with the Tigers after practice on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's noon game with Notre Dame (ABC).

- Swinney says that Will Shipley (concussion protocol) has made progress, but he is still day-to-day and Swinney says that he still needs to be cleared by medical advisors.

- He said that he is encouraged by what he's seen of Peter Woods in practice this week, after missing the game at NC State.

- Swinney says freshman running back Jay Haynes has practiced this week (ankle) after not traveling to the last two games.

Watch the full interview below:

