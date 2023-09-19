CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews FSU, talks bringing back veteran kicker Jonathan Weitz

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 19 11:57

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference as he previewed Saturday's ACC clash with Florida State.

Swinney also went into detail about the team bringing back veteran Kicker Jonathan Weitz to possibly start against the Seminoles.

“We went to the bullpen and called him off the beach. He's down in Charleston,” Swinney said. “Honestly, we just need a little bit of maturity there, I guess, would be the right word. I haven't lost any confidence in Robert Gunn at all. I mean, this kid is... Man, when you say this kid is talented, you're really not doing it justice. This guy is freaky. He really is. I mean, he is a freaky talent when it comes to his ability to kick a football."

