CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FAU

WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FAU
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 17 00:59

They win, they dance.

Clemson had an impressive 48-14 home victory over FAU on Saturday night.

After the win, the Tigers blew off some steam by dancing in the locker room, enjoying the 'fun is in the winning' mantra.

Check it out in the following video:

