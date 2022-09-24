WATCH: Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson reacts to loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson held his postgame press conference after his team's disappointing 51-45 double-overtime loss to Clemson on Saturday.

"It was just a great college football game," Clawson said in his opening remarks. "It was two really good teams going back and forth. Certainly, I want to give credit to Clemson, Dabo (Swinney), and his staff. His team was well prepared, and they did a great job. I am also proud of our team. We battled and competed. Sometimes two good teams go at it, and one team maybe makes one more play than the other team. That's what today came down to."

Clawson was proud of the fans bringing the noise and selling out the contest.

“It was a great atmosphere, sold out. I really want to thank our students for how well they showed out and all of our fans over 32,000 people,” Clawson said. “It was just a great back and forth football game. We got off to a slow start. And then the second quarter I really felt we got some confidence on offense. Then, in the third and fourth quarters, we got into a rhythm. They did, too. Today neither team could really defend the deep ball. That's what it came down to at the end. They hit that one down the middle. We had the ball tipped and we missed a shot at the end. So again, it was a one-play game. They made that one more play than us.”