WATCH: Snowball fight breaks out during Dabo Swinney's recruiting visit

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The trio of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and receivers coach Tyler Grisham visited 4-star receiver signee Ronan Hanafin in Burlington, MA, on Monday.

During hanging out with the family outside, a fun snowball fight broke out with the coaches and some of the kids.

Hanafin's father was appreciative of the coaches' visit to his home.

"So grateful to have Coach Dabo Swinney, Coach Tyler Grisham, and Coach Garrett Riley come all the way to Burlington, MA to visit Ronan in our home," Dan Hanafin posted. "Great night with great men!"

Hanafin is the first Massachusetts signee for Clemson since standout performer Christian Wilkins, and he plans to enroll this summer.

Check out a few highlights of the trip:

This is how we do it in Clemson-north! Had a great night with Coach Swinney @Coach_Grisham and @CoachGRiley ‼️Started it off right with a snowball fight! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uDzpRixGUQ — Ronan Hanafin (@RonanHanafin) January 17, 2023