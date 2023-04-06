CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: NFL Network feature on Bryan Bresee

2023 Apr 6

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is projected by analysts to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee was featured by NFL Network recently for their upcoming NFL draft coverage.

"My style of play is big, athletic, pass rusher who is really explosive and able to get after the quarterback," Bresee said in the following video. "My biggest attribute on the field is probably my athleticism. I don't think many people my size can move how I move."

Bresee had 64 career tackles with 15.0 for loss, 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a safety in 915 snaps over 26 games at Clemson.

