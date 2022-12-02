WATCH: Mac Lain talks DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson QB situation in ACC Championship

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson lineman and now ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain was asked by TigerNet his thoughts on DJ Uiagalelei and if he may have a "short leash" when it comes to performance Saturday night in Charlotte against UNC.

"The leash deal is so tough because we've seen it in the Syracuse game," Mac Lain said. "Obviously he was pulled. We saw it in Notre Dame in a tough spot they put Cade (Klubnik) in. Didn't like that situation. Then in the South Carolina game where he probably had the worst game we've seen from a Clemson quarterback in my lifetime. And he (Dabo Swinney) didn't pull him. He left him in the entire time. What other factors are with that? I don't get the privilege of going to practice. I haven't seen Cade. I don't know if Cade's ready at all.

"So is there a guy that's even in the wings that you would put in? Sometimes, we've seen that early...It's such an interesting situation that there's so much more information that we're not privy to seeing."

More from Mac Lain's session:

Former UNC defensive back and ACC Network analyst Tre Boston talked as well: