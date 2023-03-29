WATCH: Kyle Richardson on what the Air Raid brings to Clemson offense

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson breaks down the transition to a new offense to the media following Wednesday's practice. "We took out some stuff that we didn't run a lot (plays) or practicing or repping because that is how we did it years before," Richardson said during his media availability. "Now it's totally different because it's a totally different scheme, so when you hear the buzzword 'simple' because the scheme is simple. We are not coming in needing to simplify things. It's already simplified. Richardson knows that the players just need to get comfortable and let their natural ability shine in the new offense. "Now we need to go rep it. Now we need to go learn it. Now we need to be comfortable with it, and that comfortable will lead to confidence."

Summary timestamp for an easy reference guide for above video

0:05 Difference in the offense for the passing game and the difference coming up between Cade Klubnik and DJ Uiagalelei this season.

1:40 Simplifying the offense this year vs. last year

4:03 Freedom for players in the system

6:25 Option routes not used as much in new offense

7:54 Effect of simplicity on playing faster

9:54 What changes in Richardson’s role in new offense and the experience he has in the offense

12:02 What Jake Briningstool has shown so far in spring and the rest of the tight end group

14:14 Background with Air Raid offense and how he saw it spread around S.C. high schools.