WATCH: Garrett Riley arrives at Clemson-Duke game (2 videos)

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's been a whirlwind the last few days for new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as he is getting acquainted with Tiger Town.

Riley and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney were in Littlejohn Coliseum to take in some of the action of the Clemson vs. No. 24 Duke matchup on Saturday.

Riley and his family being introduced at halftime:

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik was also seen sitting beside Riley.

Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik and new OC Garrett Riley at Clemson's basketball game against Duke. pic.twitter.com/EoXEjCLSkd — Nikki Hood (@CUnik08) January 14, 2023