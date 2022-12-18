CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei 2022 regular season highlights

WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei 2022 regular season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 18, Sun 19:32

Check out regular season highlights of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was a big part of yet another successful season in Death Valley. "Big Cinco" completed 61.9% of his passes, amassed 3,066 total yards and was responsible for 29 scores. Enjoy the best of his 2022 campaign right here!

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dexter Lawrence calls himself 'Sexy Dexy' on Sunday Night Football
WATCH: Dexter Lawrence calls himself 'Sexy Dexy' on Sunday Night Football
Trevor Lawrence stars in comeback win over Cowboys
Trevor Lawrence stars in comeback win over Cowboys
Former Clemson RB re-signs with Seahawks
Former Clemson RB re-signs with Seahawks
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei 2022 regular season highlights
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei 2022 regular season highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest