WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei 2022 regular season highlights
2022 Dec 18, Sun 19:32
Check out regular season highlights of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was a big part of yet another successful season in Death Valley. "Big Cinco" completed 61.9% of his passes, amassed 3,066 total yards and was responsible for 29 scores. Enjoy the best of his 2022 campaign right here!
Tags: Clemson Football, DJ Uiagalelei