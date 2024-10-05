CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to his ACC wins record, victory over FSU

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 5 23:48

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney now holds the ACC wins record (174) as a head football coach, passing legendary coach Bobby Bowden with the 29-13 road win over the Seminoles on Saturday night.

Swinney credited his current and former players and the other coaches who have worked with him in helping him reach the record 174 ACC wins.

Check out his post-game press conference below:

