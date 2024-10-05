|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to his ACC wins record, victory over FSU
2024 Oct 5 23:48- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney now holds the ACC wins record (174) as a head football coach, passing legendary coach Bobby Bowden with the 29-13 road win over the Seminoles on Saturday night.
Swinney credited his current and former players and the other coaches who have worked with him in helping him reach the record 174 ACC wins. Check out his post-game press conference below:
Swinney credited his current and former players and the other coaches who have worked with him in helping him reach the record 174 ACC wins.
Check out his post-game press conference below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football