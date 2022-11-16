|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice interview
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's Wednesday post-practice interview includes:
- Swinney on facing Kevin Steele
- Keys for a first-year coach
- Seeking another 10-win season Saturday
- Injury updates on Trenton Simpson, Beaux Collins and Walker Parks
- DJ Uiagalelei doing what he needed to do against Louisville to hold on to the QB job
- Honoring Hunter Rayburn as a senior this week
- Mason Trotter having to medically retire from football
And more...