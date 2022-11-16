WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice interview

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's Wednesday post-practice interview includes:

- Swinney on facing Kevin Steele

- Keys for a first-year coach

- Seeking another 10-win season Saturday

- Injury updates on Trenton Simpson, Beaux Collins and Walker Parks

- DJ Uiagalelei doing what he needed to do against Louisville to hold on to the QB job

- Honoring Hunter Rayburn as a senior this week

- Mason Trotter having to medically retire from football

- And more...