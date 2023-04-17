WATCH: Dabo Swinney becomes a sideline reporter at Clemson's spring game

Swinney talked to several players on the sideline in the fourth quarter of Clemson's Orange and White game to give fans an inside look at the personality of some of the players.

While Swinney is 100 percent committed and 'all-in' to his coaching duties at Clemson, it's not hard to imagine him transitioning to a career in sports media once he decides to step down from coaching many years down the line.

His ability to connect with players and fans alike, combined with his natural on-camera presence, would make him an excellent addition to any broadcast team.

In the meantime, Clemson fans should continue to enjoy Swinney's coaching as he hopes to lead the Tigers to another fun and successful season in 2023.

Check out Swinney as a sideline reporter: