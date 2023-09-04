CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson vs. Duke highlights

WATCH: Clemson vs. Duke highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 4 23:52

Check out highlights of Clemson's ugly 28-7 road loss to Duke on Monday night, via the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: Duke took home the huge upset victory over No. 9 Clemson in its season opener, 28-7. The Blue Devils’ defense bent but didn’t break all night long, as it allowed 422 total Clemson yards, but forced turnovers at clutch times, including 2 key fumbles and a late interception that squashed any comeback hopes for the Tigers. Riley Leonard was the engine for Duke’s offense, as he finished the game 17-33 for 175 yards, while also running 8 times for 98 yards and a touchdown.

