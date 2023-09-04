|
WATCH: Clemson hype video: "Let's have some fun"
Clemson finally plays a football game!
The Tigers will face off against Duke on Monday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It's been a long offseason for the players as they put in the work behind the scenes lifting weights, going through mat drills, long hours studying the playbook, going through meetings, and exhausting practices to prepare for this moment. Check out the following Clemson hype video as they await their first game of the season: The preparation started long ago. Standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins gave a shoutout to the team before the season opener: Special message from the one and only @DeAndreHopkins 🐅 pic.twitter.com/d09WjQVysy
Let's have some fun 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1W5ZbC416S
The Tigers will face off against Duke on Monday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
It's been a long offseason for the players as they put in the work behind the scenes lifting weights, going through mat drills, long hours studying the playbook, going through meetings, and exhausting practices to prepare for this moment.
Check out the following Clemson hype video as they await their first game of the season:
The preparation started long ago.
Standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins gave a shoutout to the team before the season opener:
Special message from the one and only @DeAndreHopkins 🐅 pic.twitter.com/d09WjQVysy— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 4, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now