CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson hype video: "Let's have some fun"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Sep 4 11:54

Clemson finally plays a football game!

The Tigers will face off against Duke on Monday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

It's been a long offseason for the players as they put in the work behind the scenes lifting weights, going through mat drills, long hours studying the playbook, going through meetings, and exhausting practices to prepare for this moment.

Check out the following Clemson hype video as they await their first game of the season:

Standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins gave a shoutout to the team before the season opener:

