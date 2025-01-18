|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik talks return to Clemson and its national championship chances
Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik recently sat down with ESPN's Field Yates to talk his return for a third year as the Tigers' starter and more.
"First of all, I think I needed another year to really develop and keep getting better. I've got two years really under my belt starting and played some my freshman year. I wanted to get better," Klubnik said. "It's that. I'm still hungry for what I know this program has. We're going to be bring nine starters on offense, probably seven or eight on defense. We've got a great thing coming back. I came to Clemson to win a national championship and that's still right here for me. "I think we've got the best team since I've been here coming back. That's really what I wanted...I want to go have a great fourth year. Have the best year I've had yet and really catapult that draft stock even higher. The biggest thing is I wanted to come back and play with these guys another year. It's just such a tight group and crazy how it's flown by." Watch more below:
