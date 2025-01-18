CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Cade Klubnik talked on a 30-minute podcast about all things return to Clemson and more with ESPN's Field Yates.
WATCH: Cade Klubnik talks return to Clemson and its national championship chances
2025 Jan 18

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik recently sat down with ESPN's Field Yates to talk his return for a third year as the Tigers' starter and more.

"First of all, I think I needed another year to really develop and keep getting better. I've got two years really under my belt starting and played some my freshman year. I wanted to get better," Klubnik said. "It's that. I'm still hungry for what I know this program has. We're going to be bring nine starters on offense, probably seven or eight on defense. We've got a great thing coming back. I came to Clemson to win a national championship and that's still right here for me.

"I think we've got the best team since I've been here coming back. That's really what I wanted...I want to go have a great fourth year. Have the best year I've had yet and really catapult that draft stock even higher. The biggest thing is I wanted to come back and play with these guys another year. It's just such a tight group and crazy how it's flown by."

Watch more below:

