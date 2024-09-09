Updated ESPN bowl projections, power rankings for Clemson

Clemson vaulted up the ESPN Power Rankings this week, where a dominating performance put them back in the conversation for the big postseason action. The Tigers slotted up five spots to No. 19 in the rankings there. "What a difference a week makes. Or, perhaps, what a difference not playing Georgia makes," ESPN's David Hale wrote. "All those concerns about Clemson's offense might have been well founded, but for at least a week, there was little cause for continued concern. Quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more, all before halftime in a 66-20 win over Appalachian State. So, which is the real Clemson -- the one that was shut down by the best team in the country or the one that dominated a good Group of 5 squad? The answer is probably somewhere in between, but a showdown with NC State in two weeks should be telling." Georgia continues to lead the ranking, followed by Texas, which moved to No. 2, then Ohio State, Ole Miss, and surging Tennessee (up seven spots after dominating NC State). The next ACC team is Miami at No. 6, moving up three spots. Louisville is the other ranked team from the league, at No. 18. In ESPN's postseason projections, Mark Schlabach says Clemson moved into consideration for his final College Football Playoff at-large spot, which ultimately went to Kansas State. The fall out of the CFP then goes to the Orlando Pop-Tarts Bowl and a matchup with Oklahoma State (Dec. 28). ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projects Clemson to San Diego's Holiday Bowl versus Washington State (Dec. 27). 247Sports' latest projection has Clemson in that CFP at-large spot, heading to Knoxville to face Tennessee, and pulling off that slight upset to advance to the Sugar Bowl for a rematch with Georgia. "Clemson exorcised offensive demons with 66 points against Appalachian State in the home opener. The Tigers are one of the best teams in the ACC after two weeks, despite that 31-point loss to Georgia," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said.

