Upcoming ACC football schedule, notes

﻿ Upcoming ACC Football Schedule THURSDAY, NOV. 9 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Virginia at No. 11 Louisville 7:30 p.m., ESPN 158, 194, or 386 956 or 976 Series: Louisville leads series, 6-5; Last meeting: Louisville, 34-17 (2022) ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline) SATURDAY, NOV. 11 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web Georgia Tech at Clemson Noon, ABC 119, 193, or 383 955 or 973 Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 51-35-2; Last meeting: Clemson, 41-10 (2022) ABC: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline) Virginia Tech at Boston College Noon, ACCN 160, 194, or 382 956 or 972 Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 20-11; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 27-10 (2022) ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) NC State at Wake Forest 2 p.m., The CW 111, 203, or 388 966 or 979 Series: NC State leads series, 68-42-6; Last meeting: NC State, 30-21 (2022) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) Miami at No. 4 Florida State 3:30 p.m., ABC 119, 193, or 384 955 or 974 Series: Miami leads series, 35-32; Last meeting: Florida State, 45-3 (2022) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Pitt at Syracuse 3:30 p.m., ACCN 160, 194, or 383 956 or 973 Series: Pitt leads series, 43-32-3; Last meeting: Pitt, 19-9 (2022) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) Duke at No. 24 North Carolina 8 p.m., ACCN 119, 160, 193, 194 955 or 956 Series: North Carolina leads series, 65-40-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 38-35 (2022) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. 2024-30 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE MODEL ANNOUNCED The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its future football schedule model for the next seven years, 2024 through 2030. With the addition of the ACC’s three new member institutions next summer – University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University – the new football scheduling model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. The new schedule will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The approved format will continue to have each member institution play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons. The new scheduling model protects 16 annual matchups. Of the 16 matchups, 11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three. The annual protected matchups are Boston College-Syracuse, Boston College-Pitt, Syracuse-Pitt, North Carolina-Virginia, North Carolina-Duke, North Carolina-NC State, NC State-Wake Forest, NC State-Duke, Duke-Wake Forest, Virginia Tech-Virginia, Florida State-Clemson, Miami-Florida State, Miami-Virginia Tech, Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU, and Cal-SMU. SEMINOLES ARE INTO THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME The Florida State Seminoles clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game with their win over the Pitt Panthers last Saturday (Nov. 4). The nationally ranked Seminoles are 9-0 overall and 7-0 in ACC play this season. It marks the Seminoles’ sixth trip to the ACC Football Championship Game and the first since 2014 (2004, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014) when they won their third consecutive ACC Championship title with a 37-35 win over Georgia Tech. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. MULTIPLE ACC TEAMS RANKED IN TOP 25 IN WEEK 11 For the 10th consecutive week, the Florida State Seminoles were ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, once again at No. 4 overall. Joining Florida State in the AP Top 25 poll was Louisville, which moved up four spots to No. 11 overall, and North Carolina at No. 24. Duke, Clemson, and NC State all received votes. Three ACC teams were ranked in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll this week, nearly mirroring the AP Poll. Florida State remained in the top five, coming in at No. 4 overall, while Louisville came in at No. 11. North Carolina remained in the poll, coming in at No. 23 this week. Duke and NC State also received votes in the coaches poll. VERSUS THEIR PEERS The ACC has posted a 50.55 winning percentage versus Power 5 opponents this season - conference and non-conference combined - the second-best winning percentage among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC has 46 wins over Power 5 teams - conference and non-conference combined - tied for the third-most among all Power 5 conferences. The ACC is one of just two conferences in all of FBS with a winning record over Power 5 opponents - conference and non-conference games combined. ACC teams have a combined 12 wins over the top 25 nationally ranked opponents this season, tied for the second-most among all FBS conferences. CLOSE CALLS The ACC overall has 13 wins in close games this season (4 points or less) - tied for the second-most among Power 5 conferences. The ACC overall has 24 wins in one TD games this season (8 points or less) - tied for the most among Power 5 conferences. 42.1 percent of the ACC’s conference games (16-of-38) have been decided by one score or less (8 points or less) this season, the second-highest among all Power 5 conferences. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC has been solid in non-conference play this season, going 36-14 (.720) overall in non-conference play over the first 10 weeks. The ACC has posted the second-most non-conference wins among all FBS conferences with 36 through 10 weeks. The ACC has 10 non-conference Power 5 wins, the most among all FBS conferences. ACC teams are 8-5 combined against the SEC and Big Ten, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of FBS is 9-46 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. The ACC has also handed Notre Dame two of their three losses this season - Louisville (33-20) on Oct. 7 and Clemson (31-23) on Nov. 4. BOWL ELIGIBLE TEAMS Heading into Week 11 (Nov. 6-11), there are 51 bowl-eligible teams in FBS, including seven teams from the ACC in Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Boston College, Duke and NC State. No conference has more bowl-eligible teams to date than the ACC with its seven teams. Two more teams in Clemson (5-4) and Georgia Tech (5-4) are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while three other teams in Virginia Tech (4-5), Wake Forest (4-5) and Syracuse (4-5) are two wins away. Since 2017, the ACC has averaged 10 bowl-eligible teams each year, including a high of 11 teams in 2018. Last season, the ACC had nine teams play in a bowl game. PREVIEWING WEEK 11 Week 11 of the 2023 season will see all 14 ACC teams in action across seven league matchups, highlighted by a Thursday night contest with Virginia at Louisville (7:30 p.m./ESPN). Virginia Tech will play at Boston College (Noon, ACCN), with both teams looking to stay near the top of the ACC regular-season standings with just two losses. Georgia Tech and Clemson will meet at Noon (ABC) in Death Valley, as each team is looking for its sixth overall win of the season to become bowl eligible. Saturday’s competition will continue with NC State traveling to Wake Forest (2 p.m., The CW), as the Wolfpack are on a two-game winning streak while the Demon Deacons will look to snap a two-game losing streak. Miami will try to play the spoiler versus rival Florida State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ABC), as the Seminoles will look to remain unbeaten on the season with a win at Hard Rock Stadium. The Orange are in search of their first ACC win of the season when Pitt visits on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACCN), as both teams will look to snap its current losing streak. The nightcap features the Victory Bell rivalry between Duke and North Carolina (8 p.m., ACCN), with both teams entering the matchup at 3-2 in league play and trying to stay alive in the chase for a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game. While Florida State has already clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2, the other spot is still up for grabs with seven teams with one or two conference losses entering the week of play. WEEK 10 RECAP Week 10 of the regular season saw Florida State clinch a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game with one conference game left to play, Clemson take down No. 12 Notre Dame in non-conference play, and not one but two head coaches become the winningest coaches at their schools with wins this week. Duke and Wake Forest kicked off the week with an exciting down-to-the-wire finish on Thursday night in Durham, North Carolina, as Duke’s Todd Pelinio hit a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Blue Devils a 24-21 win. Boston College pushed its winning streak to five consecutive wins with a 17-10 win on the road at Syracuse, as quarterback Thomas Castellanos scored on a seven-yard run with 2:23 left to go in the contest. North Carolina stepped out of conference play to defeat Campbell 59-7, as quarterback Drake Maye threw four touchdown passes and Omarion Hampton ran for two touchdowns to help the Tar Heels snap a two-game losing streak. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney became the Tigers’ all-time winningest coach, as he picked up his 166th career win at Clemson with the Tigers’ 31-23 win over No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday. Running back Phil Mafah ran for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns in relief of the injured Will Shipley. Georgia Tech won its second game in a row, ending a season-long pattern of alternating wins and losses, and moved within a victory of qualifying for a bowl game with a 45-17 road win at Virginia. In what was a showdown for second place in the ACC standings, Louisville picked up three touchdowns from Isaac Guerendo on offense and held the Virginia Tech offense to just 140 yards on defense to roll to a 34-3 win over the Hokies. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis passed for a season-high 360 yards, throwing for a touchdown and running for another as the Seminoles earned a trip to Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the first time since 2014 with a 24-7 win at Pitt in league play. NC State used its defense to force four Miami turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown to become bowl eligible with a 20-6 home win over the Hurricanes. The win gave Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren his 78th career win at NCSU, making him the winningest coach in Pack history.