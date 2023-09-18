Tyler Brown named ACC Rookie of the Week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wide receiver Tyler Brown has been named ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance in Clemson's 48-14 win against Florida Atlantic on Saturday. The honor is Brown's first of his career and Clemson's first of the season. Brown, a native of Greenville, S.C., recorded three receptions for 49 yards with two touchdowns against Florida Atlantic and added a career-long 44-yard punt return among his two returns for 47 yards against the Owls. With his offensive performance, he became the first Clemson freshman wide receiver with two receiving touchdowns in a single game since Justyn Ross against Notre Dame in the 2018 Cotton Bowl. Brown becomes the 14th Clemson player to earn at least one ACC Rookie of the Week honor in Dabo Swinney's head coaching tenure at Clemson. He is the first Clemson rookie to earn the honor since Will Shipley's three selections in 2021, and he joins DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Germone Hopper and Artavis Scott as the only Clemson receivers to earn at least one Rookie of the Week honor under Swinney. With Brown's selection, Clemson has now earned a total of 566 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

