Twitter reacts to Clemson missing three straight FGs in 1st half vs. Tennessee

by - 2022 Dec 30, Fri 21:41

No. 7 Clemson is currently down 14-0 to No. 6 Tennessee in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night.

In the first half of action, with 8 minutes to go, senior standout kicker, BT Potter has missed three long fields (55, 49, 42).

Before this contest, Potter had missed only three field goals ALL season. He is second in history in field goals made with 71.

In addition to those missed points, Clemson failed on a fake field goal attempt that could have given them three points to take the lead early in the contest.

Update: Potter made a field goal late in the second quarter. Good job by Dabo Swinney not to lose faith in his special teams despite the extremely tough first half of action.

Update 2: Potter nails a 40-yard FG early in the third quarter, making him the Clemson record-holder on career field goals with 73. He passed Nelson Welch who made 72 field goals from 1991-1994.

Twitter was abuzz with all the missed opportunities with Clemson's special teams, and here are a few of the reactions:

