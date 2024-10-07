TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 10/11 Clemson (4-1, 3-0 ACC) will face Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1 ACC) at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, October 12, at noon ET on the ACC Network. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. Clemson is currently around a 19.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons. The Tigers have won 15 consecutive games against Wake Forest, dating back to the last game of the Tommy Bowden head coaching era in 2008 (a 12-7 loss). The Tigers' last win in the series was a narrow decision, 17-12, last year in Death Valley.

