|
TV announcers for Clemson-Stanford
2024 Sep 23 16:31- -
No. 17/15 Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) will face Stanford (2-1, 1-0 ACC) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, on Saturday, September 28, at 7 pm ET on ESPN.
Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast. Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station. Clemson is currently around a 20.5-point favorite against Stanford.
Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.
Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will call the game on the Clemson Athletic Network's radio station.
Clemson is currently around a 20.5-point favorite against Stanford.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football