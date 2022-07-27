Trevor Lawrence named new brand ambassador for watch company Breitling

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another win for Trevor Lawrence in the world of sports advertising.

The former Clemson quarterback has been named the new brand ambassador and face of Swiss luxury watch brand Breitling.

“I am excited to become an ambassador and align with an elite global brand like Breitling,” Lawrence said in a statement. “I am looking forward to joining the Breitling Squad and am thrilled to be a part of this world-renowned brand.”

Lawrence joins other celebrity ambassadors, including NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, surfer Kelly Slater, actor Brad Pitt, actor Adam Driver, and actress Charlize Theron.

“Trevor Lawrence is at the top of his game,” Breitling chief executive officer Georges Kern said in a statement. “He is also a great leader for his team and in his personal life. Trevor embodies what it means to be a Breitling Squad Member with his confidence and style.”