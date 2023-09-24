Swinney updates injury status with Nate Wiggins

"Injury-wise, we came through pretty good," Swinney said. "We got the best-case scenario with Nate. We are very encouraged with the news with Nate."

Wiggins had an MRI on Sunday, and everything checked out OK.

"More of a bone bruise, no ligament damage so that's the good news."

Wiggins was injured with 12 seconds left of regulation against Florida State as he broke up a long pass play as the Seminoles were trying to score.

For the season, he has four tackles, a sack, a 46-yard interception for a touchdown, and two pass defections.

Wiggins entered the 2023 season with 25 tackles (2.0 for loss), 15 pass breakups, a blocked field goal and an interception (returned an ACC Championship Game-record 98 yards) in 897 career snaps over 24 games (11 starts).

Swinney also said that Antonio Williams is day-to-day with his injury.