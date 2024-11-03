Swinney takes blame for loss against UL: "Flat out got my butt out-coached tonight"

Swinney blamed himself for the home loss, trying to take some heat away from his players who work hard preparing for games.

"I don’t make no excuses," Swinney said. "There’s no excuses. None. That ain’t got nothing to do with it. Flat out got my butt out-coached tonight."

Swinney gave plenty of credit to Louisville.

"I give all the credit to Louisville, coach Brohm and his staff," Swinney said. "It's not easy to win here. They walked in here and kicked our frickin' tails. We've gotta go get back to work."

