WATCH: Clemson commit top senior highlights to date

TigerNet Staff by

Noble Johnson Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#48 WR, #68 TX #48 WR, #68 TX Rivals:

#243 Overall, #7 ATH, #45 TX #243 Overall, #7 ATH, #45 TX 24/7:

#79 WR, #85 TX #79 WR, #85 TX 6-2205Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS)2023

High school seasons are winding down, and with Clemson football taking a break this week, we take a look at the future for the Tigers with an eye to the senior seasons for commits.

Rockwall (Tx.) 4-star receiver Noble Johnson has had some notable catches around the end zone:

Rockwall scores on a TD pass. Rockwall 43 Royse City 24 with 1:12 in 3rd pic.twitter.com/E54fibyKUl — Jeffery Gray (@JefferyGray59) October 8, 2022

It’s his castle

we are just witnessing greatness @NobleJohnson_3 completes the hat trick #JFND | @rockwalljfndfb pic.twitter.com/xHZ3ehyECU — Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing (@RISDAthletics) October 8, 2022

HE IS HIM @NobleJohnson_3 joins the party in Forney and makes it 42-0 late in the half 🐝 #JFND | @rockwalljfndfb pic.twitter.com/xQ8VcKdHtI — Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing (@RISDAthletics) October 15, 2022

In MaxPreps' most updated stats, Johnson has 41 catches for 612 yards and six scores and over 700 all-purpose yards.

Cornerback pledge Branden Strozier has been in the mix on some big hits and pass breakups (and making defenders miss on the offensive side also):

Deep pass is broken up by @BrandenStrozier and that will force the Rabun County punt pic.twitter.com/Djvhumi40L — Georgia Preps (@gapreps) October 7, 2022

HUGE hit from Clemson DB commit Branden Strozier @BrandenStrozier



This was flagged, but looks like a clean hit to me. pic.twitter.com/KPFjqxdeGO — Connor Jackson (@ConnorC_Jackson) October 8, 2022

@BrandenStrozier making people miss for a first down and across midfield pic.twitter.com/0Kqwmcxx7w — Georgia Preps (@gapreps) October 8, 2022

Some more Clemson commit clips and honors that hit social media

DL Peter Woods (Thompson) still fighting for the Warriors. No quit in him. Hoover up 9-0 with 5:37 left in 4th quarter.@35Pwoo pic.twitter.com/HBR9a4GqCg — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) October 22, 2022

After being down 21 to 10 at the half, Denmark now leads Harrison 25 to 21 after a TD run from Dee Crayton.@GPBsports @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/6LIM2Y5Nc8 — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) September 10, 2022

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Congratulations to Westlake High School defensive back Avieon Terrell on being named the Montlick Athlete of the Week! The soon-to-be @ClemsonFB player is no stranger to the football life, as his brother A.J. Terrell plays for the @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/IsE4M8lhQM — Montlick & Associates (@MontlickLaw) October 3, 2022

TD Briarwood!! @BCS_Lions 21, @football_helena 21 | 1:57 3Q



Christopher Vizzina has caught fire. He hits Brady Waugh from 20 yards out and the Lions even the score again. We’ve got a thrilling battle. @vizzina2 @Brady_waugh pic.twitter.com/qaLE4Cdulx — Alec Etheredge SCR (@AlecEtheredgeSC) October 1, 2022

Clemson 5 QB commit Christopher Vizzina threads the needle for a touchdown!https://t.co/hmmM0Yf8olpic.twitter.com/MxCJQ7gz6W — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 1, 2022

Christopher Vizzina of Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, AL, is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class. He is verbally committed to the Clemson Tigers. @vizzina2 @BriarwoodFTBLL @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/1Fsk6svxO3 — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) October 25, 2022

More highlights from this season available

AJ Hoffler

Dee Crayton

Johnson

Christopher Vizzina

Olsen Patt Henry

Peter Woods

Vic Burley

Stephiylan Green

David Ojiegbe

Avieon Terrell

Markus Dixon

Robert Billings

Shelton Lewis