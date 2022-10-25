|
WATCH: Clemson commit top senior highlights to date
|
High school seasons are winding down, and with Clemson football taking a break this week, we take a look at the future for the Tigers with an eye to the senior seasons for commits.
Rockwall (Tx.) 4-star receiver Noble Johnson has had some notable catches around the end zone:
Rockwall scores on a TD pass. Rockwall 43 Royse City 24 with 1:12 in 3rd pic.twitter.com/E54fibyKUl— Jeffery Gray (@JefferyGray59) October 8, 2022
It’s his castle— Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing (@RISDAthletics) October 8, 2022
we are just witnessing greatness @NobleJohnson_3 completes the hat trick #JFND | @rockwalljfndfb pic.twitter.com/xHZ3ehyECU
GOATY THINGS FROM @NobleJohnson_3 #JFND | @rockwalljfndfb pic.twitter.com/9VwYY6uWIc— Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing (@RISDAthletics) October 8, 2022
SkysTheLimit Top Performers— Margin Hooks (@SkysTheLimitWR) October 11, 2022
Week 7 @NobleJohnson_3 @Ashton_Cozart25 @_jayythegreat_ @iammike1x @Micah_Greene13 #CoachHooksTrained pic.twitter.com/N93Oe0UQse
HE IS HIM @NobleJohnson_3 joins the party in Forney and makes it 42-0 late in the half 🐝 #JFND | @rockwalljfndfb pic.twitter.com/xQ8VcKdHtI— Rockwall ISD Sports Marketing (@RISDAthletics) October 15, 2022
#3 @NobleJohnson_3 is a force! Noble has 139yds receiving in the first half & 1 TD. @lakebennett5 dropping dimes! @Rockwall_HS @rockwalljfndfb @CoachBrooks22 @ProfessorDiggs @dctf @GPowersScout @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/OmpGP2DVEz— Rockwall County Gameday (@ROCOgameday) October 8, 2022
In MaxPreps' most updated stats, Johnson has 41 catches for 612 yards and six scores and over 700 all-purpose yards.
Cornerback pledge Branden Strozier has been in the mix on some big hits and pass breakups (and making defenders miss on the offensive side also):
Deep pass is broken up by @BrandenStrozier and that will force the Rabun County punt pic.twitter.com/Djvhumi40L— Georgia Preps (@gapreps) October 7, 2022
HUGE hit from Clemson DB commit Branden Strozier @BrandenStrozier— Connor Jackson (@ConnorC_Jackson) October 8, 2022
This was flagged, but looks like a clean hit to me. pic.twitter.com/KPFjqxdeGO
@BrandenStrozier making people miss for a first down and across midfield pic.twitter.com/0Kqwmcxx7w— Georgia Preps (@gapreps) October 8, 2022
Some more Clemson commit clips and honors that hit social media
DL Peter Woods (Thompson) still fighting for the Warriors. No quit in him. Hoover up 9-0 with 5:37 left in 4th quarter.@35Pwoo pic.twitter.com/HBR9a4GqCg— Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) October 22, 2022
2023 WR/TE Olsen Patt Henry (Clemson commit) does such a good job of using his body to wall off defensive backs. Big first down catch here on the Lions first drive@FBA_Athletics_ @OlsenPatt @ClemsonFB @NDN_PrepZone pic.twitter.com/VqMd8ZBKbq— Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) October 14, 2022
Here is Odessa Permian 2023 Clemson OL Commit, Harris Sewell!! Had over 30 offers!! @ClemsonFB @PermianSports pic.twitter.com/FmUMBqtZF5— Jasone Pearson (@806hsscmedia) October 22, 2022
TO THE HOUSE #Rivals250 DT Stephiylan Green with the PICK-SIX@stephiylan | @PaulStrelowTI | @LarryWilliamsTI | @TIinClemson | @RWrightRivals | 🎥 @RivalsJohnson pic.twitter.com/iiDXBaDSe0— Rivals (@Rivals) September 30, 2022
After being down 21 to 10 at the half, Denmark now leads Harrison 25 to 21 after a TD run from Dee Crayton.@GPBsports @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/6LIM2Y5Nc8— Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) September 10, 2022
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Congratulations to Westlake High School defensive back Avieon Terrell on being named the Montlick Athlete of the Week! The soon-to-be @ClemsonFB player is no stranger to the football life, as his brother A.J. Terrell plays for the @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/IsE4M8lhQM— Montlick & Associates (@MontlickLaw) October 3, 2022
He's the son of the original Dirty Bird...but this Jamal Anderson is making a name for himself!@wsbtv honors @MCFootballCoach @1jamalanderson as Athlete of the Week. His story 11:20pm on Channel 2.— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) October 7, 2022
More athletes: https://t.co/Cj7DxwijVK@jamthedirtybird @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Foh8KXiGmX
TD Briarwood!! @BCS_Lions 21, @football_helena 21 | 1:57 3Q— Alec Etheredge SCR (@AlecEtheredgeSC) October 1, 2022
Christopher Vizzina has caught fire. He hits Brady Waugh from 20 yards out and the Lions even the score again. We’ve got a thrilling battle. @vizzina2 @Brady_waugh pic.twitter.com/qaLE4Cdulx
Clemson 5 QB commit Christopher Vizzina threads the needle for a touchdown!https://t.co/hmmM0Yf8olpic.twitter.com/MxCJQ7gz6W— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 1, 2022
Christopher Vizzina of Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, AL, is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class. He is verbally committed to the Clemson Tigers. @vizzina2 @BriarwoodFTBLL @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/1Fsk6svxO3— Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) October 25, 2022
More highlights from this season available
