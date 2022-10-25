CLEMSON RECRUITING

Noble Johnson has had a standout campaign at Rockwall.
Noble Johnson has had a standout campaign at Rockwall.

WATCH: Clemson commit top senior highlights to date
by - 2022 Oct 25, Tue 15:40
Noble Johnson Photo
Noble Johnson - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#48 WR, #68 TX
Rivals:
#243 Overall, #7 ATH, #45 TX
24/7:
#79 WR, #85 TX

High school seasons are winding down, and with Clemson football taking a break this week, we take a look at the future for the Tigers with an eye to the senior seasons for commits.

Rockwall (Tx.) 4-star receiver Noble Johnson has had some notable catches around the end zone:

In MaxPreps' most updated stats, Johnson has 41 catches for 612 yards and six scores and over 700 all-purpose yards.

Cornerback pledge Branden Strozier has been in the mix on some big hits and pass breakups (and making defenders miss on the offensive side also):

Some more Clemson commit clips and honors that hit social media

More highlights from this season available

AJ Hoffler

Dee Crayton

Johnson

Christopher Vizzina

Olsen Patt Henry

Peter Woods

Vic Burley

Stephiylan Green

David Ojiegbe

Avieon Terrell

Markus Dixon

Robert Billings

Shelton Lewis

