CLEMSON RECRUITING

Deuce Edwards will make his commitment on January 12.
Deuce Edwards will make his commitment on January 12.

Virginia DB target Deuce Edwards has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Dec 7 18:33
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Terrance Edwards Photo
Terrance Edwards - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.47)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Richmond, VA (Trinity Episcopal School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#30 S, #11 VA
24/7:
#34 CB, #12 VA

Edwards initially announced a commitment date but decided to postpone that to a later date.

2025 Richmond defensive back Terrance Edwards announced a top schools list with Clemson on it Thursday.

Edwards' whole Top 5 is Clemson, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Tennessee.

Edwards received a Clemson offer in early June.

He talked about what he likes about Clemson and what Clemson sees in him back in the fall.

“Coach Swinney is definitely a good guy, he’s a great coach,” Edwards said. “He’s definitely got a connection with all his players. All his players follow him and believe in everything that he does. That’s a great coach to have and someone I can look forward to playing for.”

“My play style, how versatile I am, how physical I am at corner, and how well I can move," Edwards said of what makes him a Clemson target. "When I went to the game, I saw a lot of man, saw the corners get up in the receiver's face. They were physical and played with passion and aggression. Those are things I like about my game that I can see myself playing at Clemson with.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 24 Tigers dominate second half to top TCU in Toronto
No. 24 Tigers dominate second half to top TCU in Toronto
Clemson advances to College Cup final over West Virginia
Clemson advances to College Cup final over West Virginia
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
NFL hands down ruling on former Clemson WR
No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto
No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (70 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts