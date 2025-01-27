CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tyler Grisham pays visit to Tennessee school
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 27 12:53
A new week means new destinations on the recruitment trail.

Tyler Grisham is heading to Tennessee to visit McCallie High School.

Grisham was Clemson's representative in what appeared to be a packed house on Monday. Georgia, Virginia, Liberty, and other programs stopped by to scope out the area, receiving thanks from the school on social media.

Clemson has targeted that area, recently competing for Chaston Smith, who ultimately signed with Notre Dame.

