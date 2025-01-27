|
Tyler Grisham pays visit to Tennessee school
|
A new week means new destinations on the recruitment trail.
Tyler Grisham is heading to Tennessee to visit McCallie High School. Grisham was Clemson's representative in what appeared to be a packed house on Monday. Georgia, Virginia, Liberty, and other programs stopped by to scope out the area, receiving thanks from the school on social media. Clemson has targeted that area, recently competing for Chaston Smith, who ultimately signed with Notre Dame. Had a wonderful visit with Coach Tyler Grisham of @ClemsonFB . Thank you for taking time to stop by The Ridge. #GBB #weareMcCallie #McCallieFootball@Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/f8VcTZu8Bg
Had a wonderful visit with Coach Tyler Grisham of @ClemsonFB . Thank you for taking time to stop by The Ridge. #GBB #weareMcCallie #McCallieFootball@Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/f8VcTZu8Bg— McCallie Football (@McCallieFB) January 27, 2025
