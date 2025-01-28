CLEMSON RECRUITING

He will start with that Clemson visit on May 31st, followed by trips to Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, and finally, South Carolina.
He will start with that Clemson visit on May 31st, followed by trips to Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, and finally, South Carolina.

Top Virginia lineman Darius Gray has locked in summer Clemson visit
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 28 13:43
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Darius Gray Photo
Darius Gray - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 290   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#59 Overall, #11 OL, #3 VA
Rivals:
#81 Overall, #2 OG, #2 VA
24/7:
#125 Overall, #6 IOL, #5 VA

One top prospect's summer schedule just got busier.

Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christophers has locked in five visits to kick off the summer, and Clemson will be the first school he sees.

He will start with that Clemson visit on May 31st, followed by trips to Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, and finally, South Carolina.

Gray is considered one of the best linemen in Virginia and within the class of 2026.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson leading target projected as top WR in college football next season
Clemson leading target projected as top WR in college football next season
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts