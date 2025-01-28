|
Top Virginia lineman Darius Gray has locked in summer Clemson visit
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS) Class: 2026
#59 Overall, #11 OL, #3 VA
#81 Overall, #2 OG, #2 VA
#125 Overall, #6 IOL, #5 VA
One top prospect's summer schedule just got busier.
Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christophers has locked in five visits to kick off the summer, and Clemson will be the first school he sees. He will start with that Clemson visit on May 31st, followed by trips to Tennessee, LSU, Penn State, and finally, South Carolina. Gray is considered one of the best linemen in Virginia and within the class of 2026. NEWS: Elite 2026 IOL Darius Gray has locked in 5 Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits
His schedule is as follows:
•Clemson: May 31-June 2
•Tennessee: June 7-9
•LSU: June 14-16
•Penn State: June 17-19
•South Carolina: June 21-23https://t.co/BzoLMLFqNu pic.twitter.com/dBFUwwEtdH
|
