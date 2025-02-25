Top FL OL has Clemson in his final five

|
Top FL OL Grant Wise has Clemson in his final five
4 hours ago- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.57)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 300 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
#99 Overall, #4 OG, #12 FL
#20 IOL, #44 FL
Clemson has made one top lineman's final cut.
Height: 6-3 Weight: 300 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#145 Overall, #2 OL, #23 FL
#145 Overall, #2 OL, #23 FL
Rivals:
#99 Overall, #4 OG, #12 FL
24/7:
#20 IOL, #44 FL
Clemson has made one top lineman's final cut.
2026 OL Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace has revealed his final five, and the Tigers have made the cut. Alongside Clemson, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, and Alabama are among the contenders. BREAKING: Class of 2026 4 ⭐️ IOL Grant Wise ( @Grock64 ) has cut his list down to 5️⃣ schools‼️
-
Grant wise is a 6’3 (305 LBS) Interior Offensive Lineman out of Pace, FL. He ranks as a Rivals Top 100 recruit ranking 99 NATL., 12th in Florida and the 4th ranked IOL in the class of… pic.twitter.com/yHaJdaTREY
2026 OL Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace has revealed his final five, and the Tigers have made the cut.
Alongside Clemson, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, and Alabama are among the contenders.
BREAKING: Class of 2026 4 ⭐️ IOL Grant Wise ( @Grock64 ) has cut his list down to 5️⃣ schools‼️
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Grant Wise
|
- Former Clemson QB returning to role with football program
- National analyst reacts to backlash over his Clemson 'concerns'
- How one dinner revealed Clemson's culture to defensive transfer
- Clemson vaults up AP Top 25
- Clemson transfer's personal gamble turned into a dream come true
- Clemson pitcher makes decision after major injury
- Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
- How Dabo Swinney and Peter Woods' sales pitches sold Clemson defensive transfer
- Where Clemson stands in the NET, NCAA Tournament Bracketology
- Five Tigers who can take a step forward this spring