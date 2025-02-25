Top FL OL has Clemson in his final five

Alongside Clemson, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, and Alabama are among the contenders for Grant Wise.
Top FL OL Grant Wise has Clemson in his final five
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 300   Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS)   Class: 2026
#145 Overall, #2 OL, #23 FL
#99 Overall, #4 OG, #12 FL
#20 IOL, #44 FL

Clemson has made one top lineman's final cut.

2026 OL Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace has revealed his final five, and the Tigers have made the cut.

Alongside Clemson, Tennessee, Miami, Oregon, and Alabama are among the contenders.

