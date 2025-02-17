|
Top Clemson OL target Adam Guthrie makes high school hoops history
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-7 Weight: 285 Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS) Class: 2026
#137 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
#210 Overall, #23 OT, #9 OH
#24 OT, #13 OH
One top Clemson target is getting it done on the gridiron and the hardwood.
Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has made history in Ohio high school basketball. Guthrie's squad recently completed their regular season, finishing 21-0, and was one of the four teams that finished undefeated in all Ohio divisions. It is Miami Trace's first 20+ win season since 1977. Guthrie received a graphic from Clemson to celebrate this achievement, with the Ohio lineman still holding Clemson in high regard, visiting campus this summer in the May 30th-June 1st window. 🐅@CoachMattLuke pic.twitter.com/nyXhwYR0Y6
Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has made history in Ohio high school basketball.
Guthrie's squad recently completed their regular season, finishing 21-0, and was one of the four teams that finished undefeated in all Ohio divisions.
It is Miami Trace's first 20+ win season since 1977.
Guthrie received a graphic from Clemson to celebrate this achievement, with the Ohio lineman still holding Clemson in high regard, visiting campus this summer in the May 30th-June 1st window.
🐅@CoachMattLuke pic.twitter.com/nyXhwYR0Y6— Adam Guthrie (@AdamGuthrie21) February 17, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Report: Clemson bringing in former FBS head coach for defensive staff
- Cade Klubnik says a blunt transfer portal conversation with Dabo Swinney spurred big season
- National analyst on recruiting: 'I've got concerns about where Clemson's headed'
- Tigers post bookend big innings in rout of No. 12 Arizona
- Tigers come from behind again to win season opener over No. 13 Cowboys
- Swinney making moves to add veterans, coffee drinkers if you will, to his staff
- Tigers stomp Tar Heels to keep momentum rolling
- Duke coach addresses player safety concerns after Clemson fans stormed court
- Clemson cruises past Florida State in decisive road victory
- U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation