Guthrie's squad recently completed their regular season, finishing 21-0, and was one of the four teams that finished undefeated in all Ohio divisions.
Guthrie's squad recently completed their regular season, finishing 21-0, and was one of the four teams that finished undefeated in all Ohio divisions.

Top Clemson OL target Adam Guthrie makes high school hoops history
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
Rivals:
#210 Overall, #23 OT, #9 OH
24/7:
#24 OT, #13 OH

One top Clemson target is getting it done on the gridiron and the hardwood.

Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has made history in Ohio high school basketball.

Guthrie's squad recently completed their regular season, finishing 21-0, and was one of the four teams that finished undefeated in all Ohio divisions.

It is Miami Trace's first 20+ win season since 1977.

Guthrie received a graphic from Clemson to celebrate this achievement, with the Ohio lineman still holding Clemson in high regard, visiting campus this summer in the May 30th-June 1st window.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson-Presbyterian game postponed
Clemson-Presbyterian game postponed
Clemson moves up in AP Top 25
Clemson moves up in AP Top 25
247Sports ranks Tom Allen as second-best coordinator hire nationally
247Sports ranks Tom Allen as second-best coordinator hire nationally
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts