Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has made history in Ohio high school basketball.

Guthrie's squad recently completed their regular season, finishing 21-0, and was one of the four teams that finished undefeated in all Ohio divisions.

It is Miami Trace's first 20+ win season since 1977.

Guthrie received a graphic from Clemson to celebrate this achievement, with the Ohio lineman still holding Clemson in high regard, visiting campus this summer in the May 30th-June 1st window.