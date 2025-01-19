CLEMSON RECRUITING

One of Luke's stops took him to Washington Court House, Ohio, to visit Adam Guthrie.
One of Luke's stops took him to Washington Court House, Ohio, to visit Adam Guthrie.

Matt Luke attends basketball game of top Ohio lineman Adam Guthrie
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 19 13:51
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#138 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
Rivals:
#194 Overall, #22 OT, #9 OH
24/7:
#24 OT, #13 OH

Matt Luke's been a busy guy.

The Clemson offensive line coach has been busy on the road, visiting highly touted targets as he builds his vision for the Tigers within the trenches.

One of Luke's stops took him to Washington Court House, Ohio, to visit Adam Guthrie of Miami Trace. Guthrie's 6-7 frame and 285-pound build give him an advantage not just on the gridiron but also on the hardwood.

Luke got to see that first hand, attending Guthrie's game on Friday to kick off the weekend, as well as paying the Ohio linemen a home visit.

"Appreciate you coming out to my game last night, Coach Luke," said Guthrie on X. "Go Tigers."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Matt Luke attends basketball game of top Ohio lineman
Matt Luke attends basketball game of top Ohio lineman
Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
Dabo Swinney drops in national outlet's coaches ranking
WATCH: Clemson vs. Pitt Condensed Game
WATCH: Clemson vs. Pitt Condensed Game
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts