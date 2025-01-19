|
Matt Luke attends basketball game of top Ohio lineman Adam Guthrie
Height: 6-7 Weight: 285 Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS) Class: 2026
#138 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
#194 Overall, #22 OT, #9 OH
#24 OT, #13 OH
Matt Luke's been a busy guy.
The Clemson offensive line coach has been busy on the road, visiting highly touted targets as he builds his vision for the Tigers within the trenches. One of Luke's stops took him to Washington Court House, Ohio, to visit Adam Guthrie of Miami Trace. Guthrie's 6-7 frame and 285-pound build give him an advantage not just on the gridiron but also on the hardwood. Luke got to see that first hand, attending Guthrie's game on Friday to kick off the weekend, as well as paying the Ohio linemen a home visit. "Appreciate you coming out to my game last night, Coach Luke," said Guthrie on X. "Go Tigers." Appreciate you coming out to my game last night @CoachMattLuke Go Tigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/Y5mXN7zkRU
