Four-star OH DB sets summer visit

Four-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt sets summer visit
26 minutes ago- -
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.50)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS) Class: 2026
#21 S, #12 OH
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH
One more summer visit is official.
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
2026 four-star Ohio DB Kaden Gebhardt will be on campus for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, but now will also be visiting for Clemson's May official visit window on May 30th. The Tigers are currently in the mix for him with Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State. Clemson Official Visit locked in!🐅@CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @CoachTurnerCUFB @CoachTA44 @z_terrill53 pic.twitter.com/6fH3CpLzPZ
2026 four-star Ohio DB Kaden Gebhardt will be on campus for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, but now will also be visiting for Clemson's May official visit window on May 30th.
The Tigers are currently in the mix for him with Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State.
Clemson Official Visit locked in!🐅@CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @CoachTurnerCUFB @CoachTA44 @z_terrill53 pic.twitter.com/6fH3CpLzPZ— Kaden Gebhardt 4⭐️ S/ATH (@kaden_gebhardt) February 28, 2025
