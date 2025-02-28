Kaden Gebhardt will be on campus for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, but now will also be visiting for Clemson's May official visit window on May 30th.
Kaden Gebhardt will be on campus for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, but now will also be visiting for Clemson's May official visit window on May 30th.

Four-star OH DB Kaden Gebhardt sets summer visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 26 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Kaden Gebhardt - Safety
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#21 S, #12 OH
24/7:
#215 Overall, #17 S, #8 OH

One more summer visit is official.

2026 four-star Ohio DB Kaden Gebhardt will be on campus for the Elite Retreat on March 8th, but now will also be visiting for Clemson's May official visit window on May 30th.

The Tigers are currently in the mix for him with Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Four-star OH DB sets summer visit
Four-star OH DB sets summer visit
4-star DB on his Clemson commitment: "There's nothing to worry about"
4-star DB on his Clemson commitment: "There's nothing to worry about"
ESPN tabs freshman as one to watch, with comparison to Clemson legend
ESPN tabs freshman as one to watch, with comparison to Clemson legend
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts