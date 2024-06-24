4-star WR decommits from SEC school, announces Clemson offer

|
Former Ole Miss commit Dillon Alfred announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-11 Weight: 175 Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS) Class: 2025
#49 WR, #19 AL
#222 Overall, #38 WR, #13 AL
#56 WR, #20 AL
A highly-regarded 2025 receiver announced some news on Monday.
Four-star Saraland, Alabama prospect Dillon Alfred both decommitted from an Ole Miss pledge going back to April and announced an offer from Clemson. Alfred competed and impressed at Dabo Swinney camp earlier this month. He was also a Clemson spring game invitee and practice visitor. "#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham, I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Alfred posted on social media. He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 222 player overall and the No. 13 prospect from Alabama (Rivals). #AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham , I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!! @tjkelly17 @LawrencHopkins @ESPN3ALLDAY Thank you Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham for inviting me to camp, I really enjoyed myself!
🏡?????? pic.twitter.com/ZdDPRh9UFz
Today’s 1 on 1’s, I don’t come to play!!!@LawrencHopkins @ESPN3ALLDAY @tjkelly17 @Paul_Tyson17 @SWiltfong_ @TomLoy247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @TheUCReport @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/BxlX2C5Mrj
Four-star Saraland, Alabama prospect Dillon Alfred both decommitted from an Ole Miss pledge going back to April and announced an offer from Clemson.
Alfred competed and impressed at Dabo Swinney camp earlier this month. He was also a Clemson spring game invitee and practice visitor.
"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham, I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Alfred posted on social media.
He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 222 player overall and the No. 13 prospect from Alabama (Rivals).
#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham , I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!! @tjkelly17 @LawrencHopkins @ESPN3ALLDAY
Thank you Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham for inviting me to camp, I really enjoyed myself!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Upstate restaurant closes after 26 years
- Former Clemson standout hired as head coach at The Citadel
- Tennessee transfer announces Clemson commitment
- Clemson football schedules regional FBS opponent for first time
- Tigers pick up Michigan transfer
- Tigers pick up pitcher transfer
- Trevor Lawrence talks mega deal with Jaguars
- Move In Day: Final members of Clemson football team are on campus
- Clemson and Georgia: The night that "Even Georgia had to take a peek"
- Brent Venables agrees to new six-year deal with Oklahoma
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<