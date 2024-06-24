CLEMSON RECRUITING

Dillon Alfred decommitted from Ole Miss and announced a Clemson offer all in a day.
Dillon Alfred decommitted from Ole Miss and announced a Clemson offer all in a day.

Former Ole Miss commit Dillon Alfred announces Clemson offer
by - 2024 Jun 24 20:46
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Dillon Alfred - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 175   Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#49 WR, #19 AL
Rivals:
#222 Overall, #38 WR, #13 AL
24/7:
#56 WR, #20 AL

A highly-regarded 2025 receiver announced some news on Monday.

Four-star Saraland, Alabama prospect Dillon Alfred both decommitted from an Ole Miss pledge going back to April and announced an offer from Clemson.

Alfred competed and impressed at Dabo Swinney camp earlier this month. He was also a Clemson spring game invitee and practice visitor.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham, I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Alfred posted on social media.

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 222 player overall and the No. 13 prospect from Alabama (Rivals).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star WR decommits from SEC school, announces Clemson offer
4-star WR decommits from SEC school, announces Clemson offer
Two Tigers ranked in 'must-watch' true freshmen for 2024
Two Tigers ranked in 'must-watch' true freshmen for 2024
ESPN analyst sees ‘star’ in Clemson secondary, ‘significant step' for Tiger defense
ESPN analyst sees ‘star’ in Clemson secondary, ‘significant step' for Tiger defense
Brent Venables agrees to new six-year deal with Oklahoma
Brent Venables agrees to new six-year deal with Oklahoma
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 91 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts