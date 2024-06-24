4-star WR decommits from SEC school, announces Clemson offer

Four-star Saraland, Alabama prospect Dillon Alfred both decommitted from an Ole Miss pledge going back to April and announced an offer from Clemson.

Alfred competed and impressed at Dabo Swinney camp earlier this month. He was also a Clemson spring game invitee and practice visitor.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Grisham, I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!!!" Alfred posted on social media.

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 222 player overall and the No. 13 prospect from Alabama (Rivals).