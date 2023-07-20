ESPN's comparison for 5-star Clemson commit to a 'current college star'

Jefferson, Georgia defender Sammy Brown is rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker and the No. 10 overall prospect in the group by ESPN.

Brown was on campus for Clemson's big official visit weekend in early June and committed to the Tigers shortly after.

ESPN sees Brown as similar to another prominent recent linebacker prospect and an Ohio State standout with Tommy Eichenberg.

"It can be tough to find an accurate comparison at the collegiate level for Brown because he is such a diverse and versatile player," said ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "But as he projects on defense, Ohio State's Eichenberg immediately comes to mind.

"Brown, a wrestling and track standout at Jefferson High School (Georgia), may be slightly faster and better overall, but as an in-the-box player, these two are eerily similar. They are tough, rugged and instinctive. They play with a high motor and exude leadership qualities. Tackle-to-tackle, Eichenberg and Brown can define the mentality of a defense."

Brown was named the 2022-23 MaxPreps male athlete of the year.

Brown tallied 113 tackles and rushed for 1,449 yards and 24 touchdowns last season on the football field.

As a wrestler, he improved his 88-5 career record by going 27-2.

Brown then placed fourth in the state track meet in the long jump (23-3), sixth in the 100-meter dash (10.76) and 11th in the 200-meter dash (22).