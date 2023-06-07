Clemson commit named 2022-23 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year

|
Clemson commit Sammy Brown named 2022-23 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year
|2023 Jun 7, Wed 13:05-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2024
#17 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
#23 Overall, #1 LB, #5 GA
#5 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Five-star recent Clemson pledge
Sammy Brown was named the 2022-23 MaxPreps male national athlete of the year.
MaxPreps detailed what makes Brown that top athlete: "Regarded as the No. 5 overall high school football prospect in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports, Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) has made a name for himself on the gridiron as a dominant linebacker, tallying 113 tackles during his junior campaign. "On the other side of the ball, Brown rushed for 1,449 yards and totaled 24 touchdowns during a season that saw Jefferson finish with a record of 8-3 and qualify for the AAAAA state playoffs. "He might be an even more dominant wrestler with an 88-5 career record, back-to-back state championships and a 27-2 mark this winter while competing at 285. "Brown shifted his attention to track and field in the spring, placing sixth in the state meet in the 100-meter (10.76), fourth in the long jump (23-3) and 11th in the 200-meter (22.0)." "It means a ton," Brown said of the award to MaxPreps. "I really appreciate it and I feel very honored to just be able to represent Jefferson High School. It's a really great blessing to earn that honor and I just really appreciate it." The award dates back to 2007-08, which recent incoming Clemson basketball transfer Joe Girard III also won in 2018-19.
MaxPreps detailed what makes Brown that top athlete:
"Regarded as the No. 5 overall high school football prospect in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports, Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) has made a name for himself on the gridiron as a dominant linebacker, tallying 113 tackles during his junior campaign.
"On the other side of the ball, Brown rushed for 1,449 yards and totaled 24 touchdowns during a season that saw Jefferson finish with a record of 8-3 and qualify for the AAAAA state playoffs.
"He might be an even more dominant wrestler with an 88-5 career record, back-to-back state championships and a 27-2 mark this winter while competing at 285.
"Brown shifted his attention to track and field in the spring, placing sixth in the state meet in the 100-meter (10.76), fourth in the long jump (23-3) and 11th in the 200-meter (22.0)."
"It means a ton," Brown said of the award to MaxPreps. "I really appreciate it and I feel very honored to just be able to represent Jefferson High School. It's a really great blessing to earn that honor and I just really appreciate it."
The award dates back to 2007-08, which recent incoming Clemson basketball transfer Joe Girard III also won in 2018-19.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- LOOK: Deshaun Watson in attendance for Clemson-Tennessee
- Clemson commit says big news is on the way with the 2024 class
- Swinney Camp Insider: Clemson legacy and big-time QB recruit highlight first session
- Tigers pile on late to beat Bison and win game one of Clemson Regional
- Former Clemson QB signs with new pro team
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tiger Walk Construction Update
- Nation's No. 1 linebacker knew he wanted to be a Tiger during weekend visit
- Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal
- Vols send Tigers to the loser's bracket in extra innings thriller
- Tigers begin NCAA Regional action versus Lipscomb
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<