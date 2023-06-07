Clemson commit named 2022-23 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year

MaxPreps detailed what makes Brown that top athlete:

"Regarded as the No. 5 overall high school football prospect in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports, Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) has made a name for himself on the gridiron as a dominant linebacker, tallying 113 tackles during his junior campaign.

"On the other side of the ball, Brown rushed for 1,449 yards and totaled 24 touchdowns during a season that saw Jefferson finish with a record of 8-3 and qualify for the AAAAA state playoffs.

"He might be an even more dominant wrestler with an 88-5 career record, back-to-back state championships and a 27-2 mark this winter while competing at 285.

"Brown shifted his attention to track and field in the spring, placing sixth in the state meet in the 100-meter (10.76), fourth in the long jump (23-3) and 11th in the 200-meter (22.0)."

"It means a ton," Brown said of the award to MaxPreps. "I really appreciate it and I feel very honored to just be able to represent Jefferson High School. It's a really great blessing to earn that honor and I just really appreciate it."

The award dates back to 2007-08, which recent incoming Clemson basketball transfer Joe Girard III also won in 2018-19.