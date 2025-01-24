CLEMSON RECRUITING

Anderson has been a valuable target for Clemson as of late, and has had the Tiger staff come to Dorman for multiple visits over the past few weeks.

Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn pay visit to priority in-state target Kentavion Anderson
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 24 12:34
Kentavion Anderson Photo
Kentavion Anderson - Safety
TigerNet: (3.79)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC

An important in-state visit took place on Friday.

Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn traveled to Roebuck, South Carolina, to see four-star safety Kentavion Anderson.

Anderson has been a valuable target for Clemson as of late, and has had the Tiger staff come to Dorman for multiple visits over the past few weeks.

"I would like to thank Dabo Swinney and Coach Conn for stopping by Dorman today and having an AMAZING conversation with me," Anderson said on X. "GO TIGERS!"

Anderson is considered one of the top safeties in South Carolina.

