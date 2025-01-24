Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn traveled to Roebuck, South Carolina, to see four-star safety Kentavion Anderson.

Anderson has been a valuable target for Clemson as of late, and has had the Tiger staff come to Dorman for multiple visits over the past few weeks.

"I would like to thank Dabo Swinney and Coach Conn for stopping by Dorman today and having an AMAZING conversation with me," Anderson said on X. "GO TIGERS!"

Anderson is considered one of the top safeties in South Carolina.