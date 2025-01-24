|
Dabo Swinney, Mickey Conn pay visit to priority in-state target Kentavion Anderson
|
Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2026
#111 Overall, #11 S, #2 SC
An important in-state visit took place on Friday.
Dabo Swinney and Mickey Conn traveled to Roebuck, South Carolina, to see four-star safety Kentavion Anderson. Anderson has been a valuable target for Clemson as of late, and has had the Tiger staff come to Dorman for multiple visits over the past few weeks. "I would like to thank Dabo Swinney and Coach Conn for stopping by Dorman today and having an AMAZING conversation with me," Anderson said on X. "GO TIGERS!" Anderson is considered one of the top safeties in South Carolina. I would like to thank Dabo Swinney and @CoachConn for stopping by @DormanFootball and having a AMAZING conversation with me today !! LETS GO TIGERS 🐅!! @ClemsonFB @coachmorrisDHS @Coach_Boyd77 @Hawkinsjs @Coach_Boyd77 @AnnaH247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/OUO2lgC44s
