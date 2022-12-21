Clemson signee analysis: ATH Misun Kelley

Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS) Class: 2023

#83 ATH, #14 SC

#86 DB, #5 SC

#90 CB, #12 SC

Clemson went right to its backyard for a late class addition with a two-way capability.

More on Daniel (SC) athete Misun Kelley…

Signee analysis: Misun Kelley - 3-star ATH - Central, SC

Committed since: 10/29/22.

Listed size: 5-10 170.

Early enrollee

Notable: He was named the Region 1-AAA player of the year with two interceptions (one pick-six), four pass breakups, 21 tackles and a fumble recovery TD. As a junior, Kelley had 726 yards receiving with ten touchdowns at the receiver position, 113 yards rushing, and 24 tackles, including three for loss, and in the return game, he averaged 19.4 yards per kick return. He totaled six interceptions as a sophomore. Kelley was a one-time Virginia Tech commitment.

Quotable: “If they see me at DB to help the team out more, then I’d be a DB. If I was playing the receiver side of the ball, they like me at slot.” - Kelley during the recruiting process on Clemson’s philosophy on him.

Depth chart fit: Kelley may find his first role at defensive back with a deeper group at slot receiver upon stepping on campus right now. Kelley was under the radar mostly at Daniel and looks like he has his options to make an impact at the next level.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked by Rivals as the fifth-best player in South Carolina by Rivals … ranked as the state’s 12th-best player by 247Sports and 14th-best by ESPN.com … rated No. 10 in South Carolina by PrepStar.

In High School: Helped Daniel to a 12-1 record in 2022 and a berth in the state semifinals … part of a 36-game winning streak for Daniel across the 2020-22 seasons … helped Daniel to 3A state titles in 2020 and 2021 … played multiple positions and scored touchdowns five different ways as a senior … scored touchdowns via reception (six), rush (three), fumble return (one), interception return (one) and kickoff return (one) among his 12 total touchdowns in 2022 … finished career with 91 receptions for 1,332 yards and 16 touchdown catches … added 15 career rushing attempts for 250 yards and five touchdowns … averaged 26.0 yards on kickoff returns and 14.3 yards on punt returns for his career … recorded 2,266 career all-purpose yards … recorded 86 tackles with eight interceptions and four pass breakups in 42 games defensively … recorded 37 catches for 606 yards (14.6 avg.) and six scores in 2022 … had 10 carries for 137 rushing yards with three touchdowns …added 21 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups defensively … as a junior in 2021, registered 54 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries in 14 games … contributed 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery defensively that year … added 272 yards in kickoff returns in 2021 … scored 12 touchdowns as a junior, 10 on receptions and two on rushing attempts … recorded 27 tackles and six interceptions in 2020 … had 14 tackles as a freshman … wore No. 2 for coach Jeff Fruster at Daniel … selected to the South Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Oct. 29, 2022 … originally committed to Virginia Tech … born Feb. 25, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … nicknamed “Tink” … first name pronounced “MY-sun.”