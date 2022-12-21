Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DE AJ Hoffler

AJ Hoffler Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 240 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#48 DE, #26 GA #48 DE, #26 GA Rivals:

#33 DE, #34 GA #33 DE, #34 GA 24/7:

#214 Overall, #23 Edge, #20 GA #214 Overall, #23 Edge, #20 GA 6-4240Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)2023

Clemson went over the Georgia border to sign another top defensive prospect.

More on Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive end AJ Hoffler…

Signee analysis: AJ Hoffler - 4-star DE - Atlanta, Ga.

Committed since: 6/21/22.

Listed size: 6-4 240.

Notable: Hoffler reported over 50 offers in the recruiting process, also notably including Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas among more FBS programs. He was named to the All-Star Team Defense by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, along with future teammates Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green and Avieon Terrell.

Quotable: “Possesses ideal size…possesses a thick lower half and growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Displays above average athleticism at the five technique. Exhibits above average knee bend and hip flexibility in and out of his stance. Flashes a good first step off the line of scrimmage, but has a tendency to be a little late off the ball. Demonstrates good initial foot and body quickness off the line of scrimmage. Wins with speed and quickness in his pass-rush. Will need to continue to develop play strength and ability to play through his frame at the point of attack at the next level. Flashes a high motor and good back side pursuit ability. Appears to be adequate in the run game. Projects to a five-technique defensive linemen in a base 4-3 defense, already 245-pounds, has the ability to add significant weight to his frame at the next level. Possesses a speed and quickness pass-rush foundation but will need to develop more consistency in his ability to play the run and win with play strength to become a complete defender. Long developing defensive lineman that has the ability to develop into a high level multi-year starter at the Power Five level.” - 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna on Hoffler (source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson has shown to be more patient in playing young defensive ends and the picture is still unclear going into the early signing period who exactly will be on the roster in 2023. Hoffler likely has a chance to develop over his freshman campaign and plug in as needed and he’s ready.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 214 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which listed him as the 20th-best player in Georgia and 26th-best defensive end in the nation … ranked as the 26th-best player in Georgia by ESPN.com … ranked by Rivals as the 33rd-best player in Georgia and the nation’s 35th-best defensive end … PrepStar ranked him as a four-star prospect and as the nation’s No. 282 overall player.

In High School: Florida native who moved to Georgia at a young age and helped Atlanta’s Woodward Academy finish 2022 with 11-2 record and a 7-0 conference mark … finished career with 90 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks … had one interception, one fumble recovery and six forced fumbles … notched 21 tackles in seven games as a senior … posted 47 tackles, including nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss, in 11 games as a junior … had 22 tackles, including four sacks and seven tackles for loss as a sophomore … had three sacks in a pair of games in 2021 … wore No. 0 for coach John Hunt at Woodward Academy.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 21, 2022 … born Aug. 9, 2004 … comes from Woodward Academy athletic department that has placed recent alums in the NFL, MLB and NBA … his brother, Ozzie, is a defensive end at Kansas State … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023 … last name pronounced “HOFF-lerr.”