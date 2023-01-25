Clemson offers rising defensive prospect, teammate of Tigers pledge Solomon Williams

Solomon Williams Defensive End

Height: 6-3 Weight: 235 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR 24/7:

#22 Edge, #39 FL #22 Edge, #39 FL 6-3235Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)2024

2024 Tampa, Florida defensive end Solomon Williams announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"WOW! Blessed to receive an Offer from (Clemson)!" Williams said.

He is a teammate of 4-star Clemson cornerback commitment Tavoy Feagin.

Williams has added a number of high-profile offers since the end of his junior season, also including Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and Auburn. He has 25+ reported offers to this point.

He posted 15.5 sacks and eight hurries as a junior, totaling 32 TFLs.