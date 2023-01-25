CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers rising defensive prospect, teammate of Tigers pledge Solomon Williams
by - 2023 Jan 25, Wed 21:46
Solomon Williams - Defensive End
Height: 6-3   Weight: 235   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#22 Edge, #39 FL

2024 Tampa, Florida defensive end Solomon Williams announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"WOW! Blessed to receive an Offer from (Clemson)!" Williams said.

He is a teammate of 4-star Clemson cornerback commitment Tavoy Feagin.

Williams has added a number of high-profile offers since the end of his junior season, also including Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and Auburn. He has 25+ reported offers to this point.

He posted 15.5 sacks and eight hurries as a junior, totaling 32 TFLs.

