|
Clemson offers rising defensive prospect, teammate of Tigers pledge Solomon Williams
|2023 Jan 25, Wed 21:46-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 235 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS) Class: 2024
#22 Edge, #39 FL
2024 Tampa, Florida defensive end Solomon Williams announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"WOW! Blessed to receive an Offer from (Clemson)!" Williams said.
He is a teammate of 4-star Clemson cornerback commitment Tavoy Feagin.
Williams has added a number of high-profile offers since the end of his junior season, also including Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Miami and Auburn. He has 25+ reported offers to this point.
He posted 15.5 sacks and eight hurries as a junior, totaling 32 TFLs.
WOW! Blessed to receive an Offer from The University Of Clemson! @WesleyGoodwin @coachski_ @MarshallMcDuf14 @Qoach_Nick @CoachTrae813 @BayAreaLAB @jshea407 @BigPlayRay50 @DemetricDWarren @ChadSimmons_ @RWrightRivals @SWiltfong247 @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/7jHaPPcfOl— Solomon Williams (@SolomonW__) January 26, 2023